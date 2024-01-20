"For development of Northeast everybody must be taken along": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of inclusivity for the development of the Northeast, stating that everyone must be taken along on this journey. Addressing the audience during the launch of 'Assam's Braveheart Lachit Borphukan' book in Guwahati, Shah shared his understanding of the Northeast after visiting numerous places in the region.

He stressed that the development of the Northeast hinges on the active involvement and inclusion of all stakeholders. "I have been to so many places in the Northeast and tried to understand the Northeast... To take care of the Northeast, everybody must be taken along. If everybody is not taken along, the development of the Northeast will not happen. With this mantra, we are making efforts to move forward," Amit Shah said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this while addressing the people on the sidelines of the launch of 'Assam's Braveheart Lachit Borphukan' book in Guwahati. Amit Shah noted that past disputes in Assam, particularly those during the Congress rule, have been resolved.

He highlighted the culmination of nine agreements, leading to compromises with almost all extremist groups in the state. Shah expressed the need for unity and cooperation, emphasizing that a developed and great Assam can only be achieved when individuals rise above trivial differences and work towards the upliftment of the state. "The disputes that were created in Assam during Congress rule, I will say that they were created...all these disputes have come to an end. In Assam, with nine agreements, almost all extremist groups have compromised," Shah said.

Shah further added that a developed and great Assam can only be created after everyone rises above petty things and works for the upliftment of the state. "Now we have to work for the development of Assam and the creation of great Assam and that work can only be done when we work together with unity, work together, and rise above small things," Amit Shah said.

Shah appealed, "I want to appeal to the youth of Assam that, under PM Modi's leadership, the North East has developed... and we all have to support it and rise above small disputes for the welfare of Assam and the welfare of the entire northeast." "Many times, people consider language a matter of dispute. I believe that having many languages in a country is not a weakness but a strength, and we should move forward with that strength," the Home Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released a book titled "Assam's Braveheart - Lachit Barphukan" in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in a programme held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. An initiative of the Government of Assam, the book, authored in English by eminent writer Arup Kr Dutta, is an endeavour to familiarise the nation with the story of legendary 17th-century war hero of the state Lachit Barphukan's life and the sacrifices he made while defending his motherland against the Mughal army.

The book, which is translated into 23 Indian languages, not only chronicles the rich and untold historical events of Assam but also captures how the legacy of Lachit Barphukan has had its influence on posterity. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his suggestion to bring out a book on the life and heroic exploits of Lachit Barphukan in different Indian languages while attending the 400th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary general in New Delhi on November 24, 2022 so that the children and youth become aware about this braveheart and draw inspiration from him.

"One thing I want to say at the end is that leadership is defined by positive decisions, not by words," Shah said. Further, while talking about 'Assam's Braveheart Lachit Borphukan' Shah said, "Modi ji has tried to present these kinds of heroes to the people and the public consciousness of the country, along with the respect and I believe that this will increase the self-esteem of the country, the consciousness of the country will be awakened and by 2047, the coming India will be self-reliant and fully developed."

(ANI)

