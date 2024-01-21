Several professionals, social activists join PDP

Several social activists and professionals on Sunday joined the PDP here in the presence of its president Mehbooba Mufti.

Those who joined the party were advocate Meenakshi Bhatyal, Rajiv Sharma, Sameer Ahmed, Haider Abass and Adil Altaf. Their decision to join the PDP reflects a growing endorsement of the party's values and vision, a spokesman said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba expressed gratitude for the trust bestowed upon the party by the new members.

