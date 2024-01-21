Assam CM appeals Rahul Gandhi not to create competition between Ram Mandir and Batadrava in his Yatra

Appealing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not to visit Batadrava tomorrow, the day of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said "there should not be any competition between Ram Temple and Batadrava." Sarma also appealed the Congress leader to avoid his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra programme in Jagiroad area of Morigaon district which is very sensitive.

"Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi wants to visit Batadrava Than. There should not be any competition between Ram Temple and Batadrava. I want to appeal to Rahul Gandhi to visit Batadrava Than after the completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple and we will also be happy with this. Otherwise, there will be two windows in the TV - one side of Ram Temple and the other side of Batadrava Than. But those two windows will go against the image of Assam. There is no competition. He should not come and create competition and that will be very sad for the people of Assam," Sarma said in a press conference held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. The Assam Chief Minister also said that, so far there is no crowd (in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra), there is only a curfew.

"I also want that, there should be a crowd in Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra. After crossing Guwahati, even I will also appeal to the Miyas to join the yatra and there will be a crowd in Lower Assam. But so far there is no crowd in this yatra, somewhere 500, somewhere 1000. But, the Miya Muslim women will not join the yatra. I can't bar anyone from visiting the temple in Satra. But I request that double window won't look good. Batadrava Satra has not invited him, he has not been invited. There is no competition. I appeal to him to visit Batadrava Than after 2 pm. He can also visit the birthplace of Mahapurush Sankardeva at Batadrava today. I am feeling a little bit of pain for the selection of tomorrow's date," CM Sarma said. The Assam Chief Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi should not visit Morigaon, Jagiroad considering the Nellie massacre.

"So they should have avoided it. But I will not ask them to avoid it officially because then they will create a tamasha (Drama) that I am trying to stop it. So police will be deployed. We will ensure that there is no conflict or clashes. Because a special section of people have come out in their yatra. It is not a secular meeting. Jagiroad, Morigaon is very sensitive, you know the Nellie massacre took place only in that district. Why Rahul Gandhi has deliberately chosen Morigaon for tomorrow, I am feeling a little part up. Tomorrow he should have avoided Morigaon, Jagiroad considering the Nellie massacre and all of 1983, very very sensitive from Assam's point of view," he added. (ANI)

