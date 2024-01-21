Left Menu

German right-wing group wants to form new party

Members of the group gave Chairman Hans-Georg Maassen, in a closed party meeting in the city of Erfurt, a mandate by a large majority to initiate the founding of a "conservative-liberal" party, according to a statement from the group.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 16:22 IST
German right-wing group wants to form new party
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

German right-wing conservative group Werteunion (Values ​​Union) said on Saturday it had decided to found a new political party, adding to a fragmentation of the previously stable spectrum of parties in the country. Members of the group gave Chairman Hans-Georg Maassen, in a closed party meeting in the city of Erfurt, a mandate by a large majority to initiate the founding of a "conservative-liberal" party, according to a statement from the group. Maassen is a former domestic security official popular with anti-immigration voters.

The party will be founded quickly so it can take part in state elections in Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg in September. The move could come as soon as February, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. With the creation of new parties, Germany's political landscape risks splintering further following the formation of Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) 11 years ago, which has taken votes away from traditional heavyweights such as the SPD (social democrats) and CDU (conservatives).

Sahra Wagenknecht, a well-known figure in Germany's far left, also launched her own party in early January. Members of the Werteunion took part in a recent conference with right-wing extremists in Potsdam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024