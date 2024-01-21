Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 19:40 IST
TMC trying to disrupt communal harmony: Bengal BJP leader
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DilipGhoshBJP)
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress of attempting to disrupt communal harmony in West Bengal by organising the 'Sampriti Michil' (harmony rally) on the day of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Ghosh said that peace-loving Hindus will not be influenced by TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee's provocations.

Ghosh alleged that TMC and its predecessors have been responsible for disturbing peace and harmony in the state since 1946 by supporting anti-social elements and instigating riots.

He emphasised that true members of the Hindu and minority communities would not engage in violence or be swayed by the TMC's attempts to manipulate amity for political gains.

Senior TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said more the BJP engages in temple politics, the more people will become aware of their deceitful plans, leading to a decline in their vote share.

TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar said the party believes in the Constitution and pluralism and asserted that the rally aims to counter the BJP's strategy of dividing society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

