No official invite for Ram temple consecration, says BRS MLC Kavitha

BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday said her party did not get any official invitation for the consecration of Ayodhya Ram temple but mentioned that she would visit the temple at a later date.

Lord Ram belongs to all and not to some, said Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

''BRS party has not got any official invitation for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir (temple) consecration. But, Lord Ram belongs to all and not just some. We will get an opportunity to visit Ayodhya at some point of time (in the future), on some occasion,'' she told reporters here.

''I feel, some day, we all will have the good fortune of visiting Ayodhya like we visit pilgrimage places. But, (we) won't be able to attend the event tomorrow because there is no official invitation. But, we will definitely go there on some occasion because it is a Lord Ram temple,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)