Left Menu

Kharge to visit Odisha in January-end, address rally in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 21:35 IST
Kharge to visit Odisha in January-end, address rally in Bhubaneswar
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Odisha at the end of this month and address a mega rally in state capital Bhubaneswar, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Preparations have already started and the venue of the rally will be finalised in two days, state Congress president Sarat Pattanayak said.

During the visit, Kharge will hold a series of meetings with senior state leaders, district and block presidents, and booth presidents, senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said.

Besides overseeing the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls, the Congress president will also review the state unit's readiness for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will arrive in Odisha next month, party leaders said.

Kharge recently met coordinators of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state in New Delhi.

To make the visit successful, the state Congress formed a committee headed by senior leader Jaydev Jena.

The state Congress's Jana Sampark Bus Yatra, which was scheduled to start on January 21, was postponed to February 1, party leaders said.

The Yatra will start from Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar and will cover all the 147 assembly seats in the state, they said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president wrote to the district committees and other wings of the party, saying that some persons were allegedly taking money from aspiring candidates with the assurances of giving them tickets in the elections.

The names of the candidates for Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls will be announced at the right time by the Congress, he said, urging party workers not to be influenced by false assurances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024