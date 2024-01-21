MP awash with celebrations, CM says make Ram Temple inauguration historic

Saffron flags dotted busy junctions and marketplaces in Madhya Pradesh along with a slew of religious functions being held across the state amid a call from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to make the Ram Temple inauguration a historic one.

State unit Bharatiya Janata Party chief VD Sharma said his party would try to take 'karsevaks' (volunteers who took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the early 1990s) to Ayodhya for 'darshan'.

Speaking to reporters in Ujjain, CM Yadav said, ''Two thousand years ago, Emperor Vikramaditya from Ujjain went to Ayodhya and built a Ram temple, which was later demolished by (Mughal emperor) Babar. By the order of the Supreme Court, the temple is being revived. In other words, being built afresh.'' ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders will be in Ayodhya. We all should make this an unforgettable, historic event. It will be the holiest moment when Lord Ram enters the sanctum sanctorum. The MP government and people of the state have been preparing for this great event since January 16,'' Yadav said.

Celebrations were held on Sunday morning in Ujjain, where a big procession with children dressed as Lord Ram and Sita was taken out from the main thoroughfares of the city.

People were seen dancing, and rejoicing to the beats of drums in the city, home to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas (major places of worship of Lord Shiva). Chants of ''Jai Shri Ram'' reverberated across the city, and the 'akhadas (Hindu seminaries) wore a festive look and organised religious programmes. In Guna, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the construction of the Ram Temple and said 140 crore people of India would not forgive the Congress for declining the invite to take part in the idol consecration on Monday.

At the BJP office in Bhopal, 108 visually-impaired persons recited Ramayan. The state capital itself wore a festive look.

In an interaction with 'karsevaks, MP BJP chief VD Sharma said efforts would be made to take them to Ayodhya for 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. He hailed their sacrifices for the construction of the temple.

In Indore, the Congress' office, Gandhi Bhawan, turned heads with an impressive array of decorations.

Brightly lit, the structure, built in 1904 and earlier known as King Edward Hall, had a giant poster which was visible even from Shastri Bridge far away.

The Congress, which has been under attack from the BJP after its leaders rejected an invite to Monday's ceremony, also put up posters linked to the Ram Temple across Indore.

Jabalpur and Gwalior too saw several functions in the run up to Monday's idol consecration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)