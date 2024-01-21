Left Menu

J-K administration making all efforts to create amenities for tourists in far-off areas: LG

During the 34th edition of his Awaam Ki Awaaz programme here, Sinha also described the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra initiative as a powerful jan abhiyan and expressed confidence that it would pave the way for a developed India.The administration is making full efforts to facilitate the creation of amenities for tourists in rural and far-off areas.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2024 23:17 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said his administration is making all efforts to create amenities for tourists in rural and far-off areas. During the 34th edition of his 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' programme here, Sinha also described the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra initiative as a powerful ''jan abhiyan'' and expressed confidence that it would pave the way for a developed India.

''The administration is making full efforts to facilitate the creation of amenities for tourists in rural and far-off areas. The recent surge in the registrations for homestays shows immense potential of offbeat tourist destinations,'' the Lt Governor said.

Highlighting the role of women in economic empowerment, Sinha mentioned Kaushalya Devi of Chenani, Udhampur, for showcasing the impact of self help groups in rural areas. He also highlighted the 'No Helmet, No Petrol' road safety campaign in Anantnag and recognised the efforts of Nisar Ahmed, Vishal Roudhan and Mahmooda Akhtar in connecting citizens with social campaigns and preserving traditional hand embroidery.

