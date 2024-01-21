Left Menu

Crowd raises slogans against Rahul Gandhi outside eatery in Assam's Nagaon

There was another incident of attack on vehicles of party workers returning from the rally, eyewitness said, adding three members of the students wing were admitted to hospital with serious injuries.Earlier in the day, state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah was assaulted and senior central leader Jairam Rameshs car attacked in two separate incidents in Sonitpur district, through which the Yatra entered Nagaon.

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 21-01-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 23:41 IST
Crowd raises slogans against Rahul Gandhi outside eatery in Assam's Nagaon
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was mobbed at a roadside eatery in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday evening. The incident took place when Gandhi and some other leaders stopped at the restaurant in Ambagan on way to their night halt in Rupohi, about 10 km from the site.

The crowd raised slogans against the MP and also displayed placards with messages such as 'Anyay Yatra' and 'Rakibul go back', referring to Samaguri Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain.

Gandhi and other leaders were escorted out of the eatery by security personnel. There was another incident of attack on vehicles of party workers returning from the rally, eyewitness said, adding three members of the students' wing were admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Earlier in the day, state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah was assaulted and senior central leader Jairam Ramesh's car attacked in two separate incidents in Sonitpur district, through which the Yatra entered Nagaon. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, being led by Gandhi, reached the central Assam district earlier during the day. The leaders addressed a public rally in Kaliabor in the afternoon, in which Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024