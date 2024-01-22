Left Menu

Jharkhand celebrates Ram temple consecration with religious fervour

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 11:57 IST
Jharkhand celebrates Ram temple consecration with religious fervour
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Spiritual fever gripped Jharkhand on Monday with special prayers being organised in more than 51,000 temples across the state on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Temples across the state have been bedecked with flowers, lighting lamps, flags and posters.

Ranchi SP (City) Rajkumar Mehta told PTI that around 1,500 additional security personnel have been deployed in the capital city to maintain law and order.

''Security has also been tightened at temples where the possibility of rush of devotees is high,'' he said.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of the consecration of Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya. I am blessed to witness this historic day,” Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Birendra Sahu said, ''Religious programmes are taking place at over 51,000 temples in Jharkhand on Monday''.

The Jharkhand government has, on the occasion of the consecration ceremony, already declared a holiday for government schools, while its offices, other establishments and public sector banks remained closed for half a day on Monday.

A large number of private schools in the state have also declared a holiday, the official said.

In a bid to maintain peace and harmony across the state, security has been beefed up.

Additional forces and motorcycle squads have been deployed while drone and CCTV surveillance has been in place in sensitive and crowded locations, a senior police official said.

Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar held a meeting with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police and asked them to be alert during the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024