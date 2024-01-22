Ram resides in the heart that respects customs, ethics and decorum: Akhilesh

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Lord resides in the hearts of those who respect customs, ethics and decorum.

He also posted on X a short animated video showing Lord Ram arriving in Ayodhya with Laxman and Goddess Sita.

''Siyaram resides in that pure heart which respects customs, ethics and decorum,'' Yadav said in a post in Hindi on the microblogging site.

Later, after paying tributes to party leader Janeshwar Mishra on his death anniversary, Yadav, when asked about the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, said, ''After the Pran Pratishtha, the statue made of stone will become God.'' ''The way shown by Lord Ram, who is also called Maryada Purshottam Ram, should be followed. Those who follow 'Riti (custom), Niti (policy) and 'Maryada' (decorum) shown by Lord Ram are his true devotees,'' the Samajwadi Party said.

Asked about Ram Rajya, which signifies a just society, he said, ''It is when the poor are not unhappy, the youths are happy and everyone remains happy.'' On being asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, who sat on dharna in Assam's Nagaon when he was stopped from visiting a local temple, Yadav said, ''One should not go to a place where one does not get due respect.'' Yadav was invited to the consecration ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, but the Samajwadi Party said he would visit the temple later with his family as a devotee.

