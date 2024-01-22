Left Menu

Ram resides in the heart that respects customs, ethics and decorum: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 12:24 IST
Ram resides in the heart that respects customs, ethics and decorum: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Lord resides in the hearts of those who respect customs, ethics and decorum.

He also posted on X a short animated video showing Lord Ram arriving in Ayodhya with Laxman and Goddess Sita.

''Siyaram resides in that pure heart which respects customs, ethics and decorum,'' Yadav said in a post in Hindi on the microblogging site.

Later, after paying tributes to party leader Janeshwar Mishra on his death anniversary, Yadav, when asked about the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, said, ''After the Pran Pratishtha, the statue made of stone will become God.'' ''The way shown by Lord Ram, who is also called Maryada Purshottam Ram, should be followed. Those who follow 'Riti (custom), Niti (policy) and 'Maryada' (decorum) shown by Lord Ram are his true devotees,'' the Samajwadi Party said.

Asked about Ram Rajya, which signifies a just society, he said, ''It is when the poor are not unhappy, the youths are happy and everyone remains happy.'' On being asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, who sat on dharna in Assam's Nagaon when he was stopped from visiting a local temple, Yadav said, ''One should not go to a place where one does not get due respect.'' Yadav was invited to the consecration ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, but the Samajwadi Party said he would visit the temple later with his family as a devotee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024