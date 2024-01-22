Ram Lalla consecrated at Ayodhya temple; 'extraordinary moment' says PM Modi

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the consecration took place.

''The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme. Hail Siya Ram!'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Modi was scheduled to address the gathering after the ceremony.

He was also slated to visit the Kuber Tila, and interact with workers associated with the construction of temple.

Senior BJP leaders including party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah watched the live streaming of the ''pran pratishtha'' ceremony.

Top Opposition leaders have skipped the ceremony.

