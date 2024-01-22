Left Menu

Ram temple consecration: Shah, Nadda watch live streaming of ceremony, visit temples in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 14:45 IST
Ram temple consecration: Shah, Nadda watch live streaming of ceremony, visit temples in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Top BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, watched live streaming of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and joined festivities at different in the national capital on Monday morning.

Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party leaders, was present at the Jhandewalan Temple here while Shah, along with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and other BJP leaders, was present at Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple.

They offered prayers at these temples on the occasion.

''It is a big historic day which has come after 500 years of waiting. It is a very auspicious day for all of us,'' Nadda told reporters.

Several other Union ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, also watched the live streaming of the ceremony and took part in special prayers held at different parts of the city. Consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held amid religious fervour in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024