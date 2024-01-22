Arunachal soaks in religious fervour on Ram temple consecration

Arunachal Pradesh on Monday soaked in religious fervour on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, with special prayers and rallies organised in various parts of the northeastern state, an official said.

In the state capital, markets were closed voluntarily to witness the historic occasion. Many private schools in the state also declared a holiday on the occasion, the official added.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh told PTI that adequate security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

''Security has been tightened at temples where devotees of Lord Ram thronged in large numbers to offer prayers,'' he said.

LED screens were put up at various places across the state to live stream the ceremony from Ayodhya, and attended by senior BJP leaders, ministers and MLAs.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju witnessed the historic event at the Northeast Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) campus at Nirjuli, Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Lower Dibang Valley, Deputy Chief Minsiter Chowna Mein at Namsai and BJP state president Biyuram Wahge at the party office here.

Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu hailed the historic event and greeted people.

Wish you all the best on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya Dham. May Lord Sri Ram grant happiness and prosperity to all and bring welfare to the world. Jai Shri Ram, Khandu posted on X.

Meanwhile, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik participated in the sacred recital of Ram Naam Sankirtan (Bhajan) at Niti Vihar Durga Mandir here.

He offered prayers and prayed for peace and prosperity for all, a Raj Bhavan communique informed here.

Parnaik extended greetings and good wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the sacred occasion of the consecration of the Ramlalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya.

''Lord Ram is the embodiment of righteousness, devotion, and sacrifice and is renowned for his courage, loyalty and devotion. Lord Ram is a symbol of perseverance and justice and a role model of perfection in every human being,'' he said.

The governor appealed to the people to imbibe the chivalry, virtue and morality of Lord Ram, the epitome of values and principles that are revered by millions of people across the world.

He exhorted all to follow the principle of Ram Rajya and the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, the communique said.

Later, the governor witnessed the live telecast Pran Pratishtha programme along with people from all walks of life at the temple premises.

Earlier, state Environment & Forests minister Mama Natung and members of the temple committee, cordially received the governor.

Large numbers of officials, professionals and people from all communities participated in the programme, the communique added.

Sadbhaav Arunachal, a social organisation, distributed five kg of sweets in each of the 18 temples in the state capital, its chairman Tadar Niglar informed.

The NGO, till Sunday evening, had distributed as many as 10,800 Ram Jyoti (earthen lamps) to the people of the state capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)