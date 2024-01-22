Following are the top headlines at 5 pm: NATION DEL57 3RDLD AYODHYA **** Ram Lalla consecrated at Ayodhya temple; 'extraordinary moment' says PM Modi Ayodhya: The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. By Gunjan Sharma, Kunal Dutt, Arunav Sinha **** DEL60 AYODHYA-PM-KUBER TILA **** PM offers prayers at Kuber Tila Shiva temple; unveils 'Jatayu' statue Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Kuber Tila on the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya and offered worship to Lord Shiva there. **** DEL10 YATRA-RAHUL **** Rahul stopped from visiting Assam temple, asks if PM Modi will decide who will visit temple Nagaon: High drama prevailed in Assam's Haiboragaon on Monday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed by authorities to visit the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Bordua near here. **** CAL26 AS-RAHUL-YATRA-LD MORIGAON **** Rahul Gandhi asked not to hold street-corner meeting, padyatra in Morigaon town Morigaon (Assam): The Morigaon district commissioner has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to refrain from holding a street-corner meeting and a padayatra as a part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as miscreants may try to disrupt peace and tranquility in the district. **** CAL27 WB-MAMATA-ALL FAITH RALLY **** Mamata begins all-faith harmony rally in Kolkata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday began the all-faith harmony rally in the metropolis, aligning with the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya this afternoon. **** MDS3 TN-GOVERNOR-LD-DMK REGIME **** Nirmala Sitharaman alleges police misuse in TN; Governor Ravi claims 'repression' Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday alleged that priests and staff of a Shri Ram temple here, under the control of the state government, faced 'repression' while the entire country celebrated the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. **** DEL59 DL-ELECTORAL-ROLL **** Delhi's final electoral roll published with 1.47 cr voters; significant rise in youngsters, women New Delhi: The final electoral roll of Delhi published on Monday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls showed a significant 85 per cent rise in the number of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group as well as improved registration of the women voters. **** LEGAL LGD20 SC-SHIV SENA **** SC notice to Maha CM Shinde, MLAs on Thackeray group's plea against Speaker's order New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and some other MLAS on a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc led by Shinde as the ''real political party'' after its split in June 2022. **** LGD19 SC-WOMEN RESERVATION **** Women's reservation bill: SC grants Centre 2 weeks to respond to Congress leader's plea New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to respond within two weeks to a plea by a Congress leader seeking immediate implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023 so that one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies can be reserved for women before the general elections due this year. **** LGD15 SC-TN-LD AYODHYA LIVE TELECAST **** 'Ban' on telecast of consecration ceremony: SC asks TN authorities to act in accordance with law New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the authorities in Tamil Nadu to act in accordance with the law and not based on any oral instructions on ''banning'' special prayers and live telecast of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in all temples across the state. **** LGD12 SC-NEWSCLICK **** NewsClick's HR head withdraws from SC plea against arrest under UAPA New Delhi: NewsClick's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty on Monday withdrew from the Supreme Court his petition against his arrest under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). **** BUSINESS DEL56 BIZ-3RDLD SONY-ZEE **** Sony terminates $10 bn Zee India merger New Delhi: Sony Group Corp on Monday said it is calling off a USD 10 billion merger of its India unit with Zee Entertainment, following a stalemate over who will lead the merged entity. **** FOREIGN FGN26 CHINA-PAK-IRAN-MEDIATION **** China on mediation mission to 'bridge' differences between Pakistan and Iran Beijing: China on Monday said it is maintaining close contacts with Pakistan and Iran to “bridge their differences” after the two nations conducted airstrikes against each other last week. **** LST2 SCIENCE-NASA-CHANDRAYAAN **** NASA spacecraft 'pings' India's Chandrayaan-3 lander on Moon New Delhi: Laser instrument onboard a NASA spacecraft orbiting the Moon has successfully pinged the Vikram lander of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, the US space agency said. **** SPORTS SPD9 SPO-CRI-IND-LD KOHLI **** Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England; Patidar, Sarfaraz in contention New Delhi: India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons which ''demand his presence and undivided attention'', the BCCI said on Monday. ****

