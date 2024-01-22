Procession in Kolkata, prayers mark consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

A grand procession, featuring a tableau depicting Lord Ram offering obeisance to Goddess Durga, was held here on Monday to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple.

The procession started from Baikuntha Nath Temple near Ganesh Talkies and culminated at the over 80-year-old Ram Mandir (temple) on Chittaranjan Avenue in north Kolkata.

The procession with placards and flags having images of Lord Ram was led by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders including Rahul Sinha.

Chou performers and a large number of women draped in yellow and red saris added colour to the procession.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at the newly-built Ayodhya temple on Monday.

''This is not a political programme, thousands of people joined the procession on their own,'' Adhikari told reporters after offering prayers at Ram Mandir.

BJP and RSS activists organised programmes to pay obeisance to Lord Ram on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at various places in West Bengal.

Prayers were held at the Balaji Temple and other places at Kharagpur town in West Midnapore district to mark the consecration ceremony, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said.

''People gathered at different temples in the town and sang in praise of Lord Ram, while large hoardings with his picture on them were put up across Kharagpur,'' he said.

Ghosh claimed that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was trying to do politics in the name of Sampriti (harmony) rally.

The Chief Minister led the Sampriti rally in south Kolkata from Hazra Park to Park Circus on Monday.

''They (Trinamool Congress) are possibly apprehending they will lose identity and that is why they are trying to mislead the people,'' the BJP MP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)