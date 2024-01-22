Lord Ram's 'nanihal' Chhattisgarh soaks in religious fervour; CM Sai hails idol consecration

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said the idol consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is a historic moment and a matter of pride not only for the country, but for the entire world.

He was talking to reporters after offering prayers at a Lord Ram temple inside the popular Dudhdhari Math (religious institution) in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

Rituals and religious events were held in temples and at various other places across Chhattisgarh to celebrate the idol consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

''This is a day of great pride not only for the country, but for the entire world. It is a historic day. After a long struggle of 500 years, the Lord Ram idol has been consecrated (at the Ayodhya temple),'' said Sai, a senior BJP leader.

He said Chhattisgarh is closely linked with the life of Lord Ram.

''The entire country has become 'Ram-may (immersed in devotion of Lord Ram). It is also a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh as it is Lord Ram's 'nanihal' (the place of Lord Ram's maternal grandparents) and the place of Mata Kaushalya (Lord Ram's mother),'' Sai said.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a post on social media, said, ''CM Vishnu Deo Sai ji visited Shri Ram darbar in the ancient Dudhadhari Math in Raipur and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the state.'' After prayers, Sai offered fodder to a cow and wished everyone on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, it said.

Later in the day, Sai watched the live telecast of the consecration ceremony at the Uttar Pradesh town at a function held in the religious town of Shivrinarayan in Janjgir-Champa district.

He was accompanied by BJP's state in-charge Om Mathur and other party leaders.

Speaking at the function, Sai termed the consecration ceremony as a special occasion and said Chhattisgarh, known as a 'rice bowl' of the country, had sent 3,000 tonnes of aromatic rice to Ayodhya for preparing 'bhog' (offering) for Ram Lalla.

Lakhs of tonnes of vegetables were also sent to Ayodhya for the ceremony, he said.

The entire Chhattisgarh is celebrating this occasion as our 'bhanjha' (nephew) Lord Ram has been placed in Ayodhya after a struggle of 500 years, he said.

''Today, we all saw the entire process of 'pran pratistha' (consecration) rituals live and also witnessed the new statue of Shri Ram. We also heard what the Prime Minister and others had to say on the occasion,'' he said.

Shivrinarayan is believed to be the place where Mata Shabri, a tribal woman depicted in the Ramayana as an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, offered berry fruits to her deity after testing them for their sweetness during his exile.

Various places in Raipur city were decked up with saffron flags bearing images of Lord Ram and Hanuman with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them. Rituals, feasts and other religious events were held in temples and various other places across the state to mark the day.

