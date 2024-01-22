Left Menu

Uddhav prays at Kalaram temple in Nashik, visits Savarkar memorial

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday prayed at the renowned Kalaram Temple in Nashik.He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray, sons Aaditya, who is an MLA and former state minister, and Tejas.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:14 IST
Uddhav prays at Kalaram temple in Nashik, visits Savarkar memorial
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday prayed at the renowned Kalaram Temple in Nashik.

He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray, sons Aaditya, who is an MLA and former state minister, and Tejas. Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also present.

The former chief minister, who took part in various rituals, including 'pradakshina' (clockwise circumambulation of sacred structures/entities), was honoured by the temple trustees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had prayed at the Kalaram Temple when he was here on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival.

Thackeray earlier in the day visited the memorial of VD Savarkar in Bhagur here, the birthplace of the late Hindutva ideologue.

Thackeray also performed 'Goda pujan' and worshipped Godavari river at Ramkund on Goda ghat.

Ganga Godavari Panchkoti Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla and other members of the outfit performed the rituals. Incidentally, the Shiv Sena (UBT) had slammed the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance after Thackeray was sent an invite for the Ram Temple idol consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday by speed post.

''All film stars are invited but the Thackeray family that has been closely associated with movement is treated in such a manner,'' key Thackeray aide Sanjay Raut had said.

On Tuesday, Thackeray is scheduled to address a public rally at Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024