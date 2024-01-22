Liberia President Boakai helped away from podium during inauguration

Liberia's new president Joseph Boakai was helped away from the podium and his inauguration was curtailed after he paused his speech twice during his swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

The 79-year-old who defeated George Weah in a runoff election in November was standing during the outdoor ceremony, which took place in scorching heat in the West African nation's capital. Boakai then paused during inaugural speech and aides rushed to his side and fanned him.

He resumed his speech a few minutes later, but the ceremony was curtailed and aides helped him walk away from the podium, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)