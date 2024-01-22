"No need to talk about Ravan today": Assam CM sidesteps question on Rahul Gandhi

After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir was completed on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that today's occasion marks the end of 500 years of slavery and shows that anything is possible in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "500 years of slavery have ended today. India has shown that anything is possible in this country. I have full faith that Ram Rajya has begun now. Also, India will become Vishwaguru along with being Ram Rajya," Chief Minister Sarma told reporters.

On being asked about his response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Nagaon attacking him, the Assam Chief Minister said," Why are you talking about Ravan today? Atleast talk about Ram today. We have the opportunity to talk about Ram after 500 years. We should only talk about him and not about Ravan." Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party is not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is daydreaming if they think that the grand old party is scared of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Meanwhile, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the new idol of Lord Ram was completed in Ayodhya today. The Prime Minister, while attending the grand event in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, said that the moment of the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion not merely of triumph but of humility too.

"This is a moment of celebration as well as a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems, but the way our country untied the knots of history is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," he said. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)