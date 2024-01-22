Ayodhya temple event: Rajasthan in festive mood; temples decked up, religious programmes held

Rajasthan was in a festive mood on Monday for the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya with temples and houses decked up with flowers, saffron flags and lights while people exchanged wishes on the occasion.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol was done at the Ram mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya at an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Religious programmes were organised across Rajasthan with bhajans, kirtans and Ramayan recitations performed in temples in many places. Processions were also taken out at different places, including Jaipur.

In the evening, the skyline of the Rajasthan capital was dotted with fireworks, while people decorated their houses with lights and lit earthen lamps to mark the day. Diyas were also lit at temples.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in the morning offered prayers at the Dehlawas Balaji temple on the Shyopur-Pratap Nagar road and the Prem mandir in Pratap Nagar. He also paid obeisance at the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu and Khatu Shyamji temple in Sikar later in the day.

Sharma performed 'deepaarti' at the Khatu Shyamji temple.

In Kota, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in a 'Ram Lalla Shubhagaman Padyatra' and watched the 'Pran Pratishtha' along with hundreds of people on a large LED screen. The yatra started from the Keshavpura Ramjanki Mandir and culminated at the Godavari Dham Balaji temple in Dadabari.

''For years, we were waiting for the construction of the (Ram) temple and installation of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya. Today, we have witnessed that golden and historic moment,'' Birla, who is the Lok Sabha member from Kota, said at Godavari Dham.

While talking to reporters in Jaipur, Sharma said that he went to 'karseva' twice and was also jailed.

Extending greetings to the people, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said it is a matter of pride, joy and happiness that the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been constructed.

A 'Ram Bhajan Pravah' programme was also organised at the Raj Bhawan and singer Abhijeet Ghoshal sang bhajans in the praise of Lord Ram. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa was also present at the programme.

Rajasthan ministers and MLAs also visited temples to mark the day.

Former BJP state president Satish Poonia offered prayers at the Ramchandraji temple in Chandpole. He also shared his experience of 'karseva' in Ayodhya.

Poonia watched the consecration ceremony live on a screen at the Govind Devji temple with seers, BJP workers and locals.

He said that the 'Pran Pratishtha' is a proud moment for every Sanatani and Indian.

Ajmer South MLA (BJP) Anita Bhadel said the joy of the ceremony cannot be expressed in words. Sundarkand recitations were held at many places in her constituency, she said.

In Jaisalmer, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel organised a Ramayana recital at the Tanot Mata temple near the India-Pakistan border.

There was a high demand for decorative lights and saffron-coloured flags, according to shopkeepers. ''Flags of all sizes were purchased by people in the last two days. The demand was high and people purchased several flags,'' Sanjay Gupta, the owner of a grocery shop on Tonk Road, said.

Even street vendors were seen selling flags. Crackers and sky lanterns were also purchased by people to celebrate the day like Diwali.

At the Albert Hall in Jaipur, a 35-feet-high tableau of the Ram temple has been built by artisans from West Bengal.

