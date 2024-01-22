Left Menu

Ram temple idol consecration: RSS workers celebrate 'deepotsav' at Nagpur headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the pran pratishtha rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:21 IST
Ram temple idol consecration: RSS workers celebrate 'deepotsav' at Nagpur headquarters
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers celebrated the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by organising 'deepotsav'' at the outfit's headquarters in Mahal area of Nagpur on Monday evening.

They lit earthen lamps and shouted slogans hailing Lord Ram in the presence of senior functionaries of the outfit.

The consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held amid religious fervour in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. In another event, 6000 kilograms of 'Ram halwa' was prepared at Koradi Mahalaxmi Temple here in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A 4000 square foot 'rangoli' was also created by 100 artists at a ground in Bajaj Nagar here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024