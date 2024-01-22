Left Menu

Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala blessed with baby girl

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was blessed with a baby girl on Monday.The Jannayak Janta Party leader shared the news on X.On this Auspicious Day of Rama Lalla Pran Pratishtha Both mother and baby are healthy, Chautala said.Your love and blessings mean the world to us, the 35-year-old leader added.Chautala tied the knot with Meghna, daughter of a retired IPS officer, in 2017.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:51 IST
Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala blessed with baby girl
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

The Jannayak Janta Party leader shared the news on X.

''On this Auspicious Day of Rama Lalla Pran Pratishtha! We're delighted to share that my wife, Meghna and Me, have been blessed with a precious daughter into our lives! Both mother and baby are healthy,'' Chautala said.

''Your love and blessings mean the world to us,'' the 35-year-old leader added.

Chautala tied the knot with Meghna, daughter of a retired IPS officer, in 2017. The baby girl is the couple's first child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024