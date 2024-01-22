Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala blessed with baby girl

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

The Jannayak Janta Party leader shared the news on X.

''On this Auspicious Day of Rama Lalla Pran Pratishtha! We're delighted to share that my wife, Meghna and Me, have been blessed with a precious daughter into our lives! Both mother and baby are healthy,'' Chautala said.

''Your love and blessings mean the world to us,'' the 35-year-old leader added.

Chautala tied the knot with Meghna, daughter of a retired IPS officer, in 2017. The baby girl is the couple's first child.

