Haryana tableau to showcase development taking place in various sectors, women empowerment

The Haryana tableau participating in this year's Republic Day Parade will showcase the rampant development taking place in various sectors, with special emphasis on the state government schemes that are proving beneficial to the public, an official statement said on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Director of Public Relations, Mandeep Brar, said, "Haryana tableau has been selected three years in a row in the last five years. This tableau will not only show ancient Rakhigarhi but also Haryana's industrial development, urban development, metro, agricultural development, especially floriculture and women's empowerment."

"Additionally, it will show how the digital infrastructure of Haryana has improved. It will also showcase the proactiveness of the government in providing services to the public," he added. Rehearsals are underway for the tableaus taking part in the Republic Day Parade at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp.

The Gujarat government informed that its Republic Day tableau is aligned with the theme "Dhordo: Global Identity of Gujarat's Border Tourism" which will offer an overview of the state's rich cultural heritage. Dhordo, recently recognized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as one of the best tourism villages, takes centerstage in showcasing the unique blend of tradition, tourism, and technology that define the essence of a 'Developed India.'

According to an official statement, the tableau is set to feature the distinctive "Bhunga" houses of Dhordo, acknowledged by UNWTO, along with local handicrafts, Rogan art, the vibrant "Ran Utsav," Tent City, and the cultural phenomenon of Garba, which has been declared Gujarat's "Intangible Cultural Heritage" by UNESCO. A total of 25 tableaus, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade.

France's President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the event. (ANI)

