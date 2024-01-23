Left Menu

Bihar Guv releases special postal cover on Ram temple in Ayodhya

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-01-2024 08:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 08:34 IST
Bihar Guv releases special postal cover on Ram temple in Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar released a special cover of the Postal Department on the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple' after the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The governor said that the Postal Department has been serving the people for more than 150 years and has also been playing a leading role in keeping the heritage alive through souvenirs such as stamps and special covers.

Releasing the special cover at a function in Raj Bhavan on Monday, Arlekar said, ''The country has witnessed a historic moment today, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is a privilege for me to release the special cover on Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple today.'' Speaking at the function, Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Anil Kumar said this special cover is dedicated to Lord Ram's visit to Bihar.

Many postal stamps have already been issued on Lord Ram, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024