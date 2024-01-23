Left Menu

Places linked with Lord Ram in MP to be developed as tourist spots: CM Yadav

The places where Lord Rama set his foot in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as tourist places, he said at his official residence here which was lit up with 11,101 diyas lamps and soaked in religious fervour to mark the Ram temple inauguration.Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, good governance has been established.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-01-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 08:40 IST
Places linked with Lord Ram in MP to be developed as tourist spots: CM Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Ram Lalla idol consecration at the newly-built temple in Ayodhya was a historic event and announced that places linked with the Hindu deity in the state will be developed as popular tourist spots.

Talking to reporters on Monday night, he said the mega idol consecration ceremony in the Uttar Pradesh town heralds the coming of 'Ram Rajya', an ancient concept that denotes a harmonious society without discrimination.

''The Ram temple idol consecration ceremony was a historic event. The places where Lord Rama set his foot in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as tourist places,'' he said at his official residence here which was lit up with 11,101 'diyas' (lamps) and soaked in religious fervour to mark the Ram temple inauguration.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, good governance has been established. In real terms, the coming of 'Ram Rajya'. Nearly 142 crore people stood by the government and demonstrated an example of communal harmony,'' he added.

Yadav congratulated citizens of the country on the occasion of the Ram Lalla idol consecration in Ayodhya.

The CM offered prayers to Lord Ram, set off sparklers and chanted ''Jai Shri Ram'' at his house which was decked up.

Earlier in the day, he watched the consecration ceremony virtually from the Ram Raja Temple in Orchha town in Niwari district.

Yadav was accompanied by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as both of them offered prayers at the temple in Orchha, which is also called Chhoti Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024