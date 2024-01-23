Left Menu

Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to interact with students, civil society members

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 09:51 IST
Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to interact with students, civil society members
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with different groups, including students and civil society members, on Tuesday as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, will return to Assam for its last leg and travel through the outskirts of the state's largest city Guwahati.

As per the schedule shared by the party, Gandhi will hold a meeting with the North East Congress Committee at a hotel in Jorabat in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district.

It will be followed by separate interactions with students and civil society members in Guwahati.

Gandhi will make a public address as the entourage will make their way through the national highway that bypasses the main city.

The party claimed that it was denied permission to hold a roadshow or 'padyatra' (foot march) in the main city by the police.

Gandhi will address a press conference at Damdama in Kamrup district, about 75 km from Guwahati, where the Yatra will have its lunch break.

A 'padyatra' is scheduled from the Goremari petrol pump in the Barpeta district to Kukarpar, followed by a public address. The night halt is scheduled at Bishnupur.

The Yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024