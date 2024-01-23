Following are the top headlines at 1.15 pm: NATION DEL15 AYODHYA-PM **** What we saw in Ayodhya on Jan 22 will be etched in our memories for years to come: PM New Delhi: A day after the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ''what we saw'' in Ayodhya will be etched in our memories for years to come. **** DEL16 AYODHYA-TEMPLE-2NDLD OPEN **** Devotees queue up in droves as Ram temple in Ayodhya opens doors for public Ayodhya: The doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol. **** DEL5 PM-BOSE **** Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unwavering dedication to nation's freedom continues to inspire: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said his unwavering dedication to the nation's freedom continues to inspire. **** DEL12 PM-THACKERAY **** Lives on due to his unyielding dedication to his ideals: PM on Bal Thackeray birth anniversary New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, saying he was a towering figure whose impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled. **** DEL18 CONG-POLLS-CONVENTIONS **** Cong to hold state-level workers' conventions for 2024 polls New Delhi: Getting battle-ready for the 2024 general elections, the Congress will from Thursday start holding state-level workers' conventions where party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over meetings of office bearers to energise organisational cadres. **** DEL22 YATRA-LD CONG **** We have broken barricades, but will not break the law: Rahul Gandhi Guwahati: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering the city on Tuesday, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans. **** CAL10 AS-YATRA-RAHUL **** Union Home minister 'stopped' interactions at pvt varsity: Rahul Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that he was ''prevented'' from interacting with students of a private university in Meghalaya as part of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at the ''instructions'' of the Union Home minister. **** CAL2 MZ-MYANMAR-SOLDIERS **** India sends back 184 Myanmar soldiers who fled to Mizoram Aizawl: India sent back 184 Myanmarese soldiers to their own country after they fled to Mizoram last week following gunfights with an ethnic insurgent group, an official said on Tuesday. **** BOM5 ENV-CHEETAH-2NDLD CUBS **** Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah at Kuno Park in MP Bhopal/New Delhi: A Namibian cheetah has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, weeks after three cubs were born to another feline. **** LEGAL LGM1 KA-COURT-JAYALALITHAA **** Court orders transfer of Jayalalithaa's gold & diamond jewellery to TN govt Bengaluru: A special court in Bengaluru has directed the transfer of valuables seized from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa to the government of the neighbouring State. **** LGD4 DL-HC-SOUMYA **** Soumya Vishwanathan case: HC asks police to respond to convicts appeals challenging life term New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the police to respond to appeals filed by four convicts in the case of murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan challenging their conviction and life sentence. **** LGD5 DL-HC-PREGNANCY TERMINATION **** HC recalls order allowing widow to abort 29-week pregnancy New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday recalled its earlier order allowing a woman, who lost her husband in October last year, to terminate her 29-week foetus. **** FOREIGN FGN19 UN-PGA-INDIA **** Encourage India to continue to lead by example, work to bridge divides around the world: UN PGA Francis United Nations/New Delhi: Calling India a ''valuable'' member of the UN, the president of the General Assembly on Tuesday said that he would encourage it to continue to lead by example, maintain its principled stance for achieving lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy and to work to bridge divides around the world. By Yoshita Singh **** FGN14 CANADA-STUDENTS-LD VISA **** Canada announces 2-year cap on international student visas; move likely to impact Indians Ottawa: Canada has announced that it is imposing an immediate two-year cap on new international student visas to tackle a housing crisis and target institutional ''bad actors'', a move that is likely to impact Indians planning to study in the country. **** FGN24 US-MUSK-INDIA-UNSC **** India not having permanent seat on UNSC is absurd: Elon Musk New York: Billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk has said it is ''absurd'' that India does not have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council despite being the most populous country on Earth, as he called for an overhaul of the United Nations organs. **** FES10 US-LD SANDHU **** Biden admin officials applaud outgoing Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu for his leadership in India-US relationship Washington: Applauding Taranjit Singh Sandhu for his leadership in strengthening the India-US relationship, senior Biden administration officials have said that the outgoing Indian Ambassador has made the groundwork for a ''thousand flowers to bloom'' in the garden of bilateral ties. By Lalit K Jha ****

