No imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO ally -Stoltenberg

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-01-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 14:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
NATO said on Tuesday it does not see any imminent military threat from Russia towards any member of the alliance but was keeping up its deterrence with the largest exercise in decades set to kick off later his week.

"We do all of this to ensure that we have the ... forces in place to remove any room for miscalculation or misunderstanding in Moscow about our readiness to protect every inch of NATO territory, and as long as we do that, there will be no attack against the NATO territory," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

