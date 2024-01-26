R-Day speech: T'gana Guv Soundararajan attacks previous BRS govt, terms it "dictatorial"

The Telangana society has put an end to the 10-year ''dictatorial government'' run against the constitutional spirit in the recently held Assembly elections and a people's government has been formed in the state, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday. After unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day, in her caustic remarks against the previous BRS Government said the people's mandate declared that arrogance and autocracy have no place in Telangana. She further said the state is in the process of reconstructing ruined constitutional bodies, systems and values in the last ten years and the present people's government is reviving constitutional merits, systems and practices. Alleging that the previous government has completely neglected employment and livelihoods for youth for the last 10 years and was indifferent towards the youth, who played a key role during the Telangana movement, she said the government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is paying special attention to providing jobs to the youth. ''The Telangana society has put an end to the 10-year dictatorial government run against the constitutional spirit in the recently held elections. The people's government has been formed in Telangana state. The people's mandate declared that arrogance and autocracy have no place in Telangana state,'' Soundararajan opined. The Constitution gave people enough powers to remove the rulers who run governments against the spirit of the Constitution through struggles and verdicts in elections, she said. Unilateral decisions and dictatorial approaches are against the principles of democracy. The newly-elected people's government started functioning with full consciousness and is striving with the objective of delivering equal opportunities, rendering social justice, and granting freedom to all sections of people, she said, complimenting the Congress government. ''Two of the six guarantees have already been implemented. I am happy that more than 11 crore women have already utilised the free TSRTC bus transportation services under the Mahalakshmi Scheme, implemented as part of six guarantees,'' she said, adding the remaining four will be implemented in 100 days. Revanth Reddy's government is moving fast with grit and determination to make Telangana compete with the world and write a new chapter in the welfare and development sector, she further said. According to her, the process of reforming the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) is in progress and job recruitment will be taken up by the government soon after the completion of the process. Referring to the recent visit of Revanth Reddy to the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, the Governor said it is a testament to Telangana's progress that the state succeeded in entering agreements for the highest ever Rs 40,232 crore investments with global and domestic companies.

