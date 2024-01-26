Adityanath calls on people to build a 'self-reliant' India on R-Day

Left Menu

This national festival not only remembers our immortal fighters but also provides us an opportunity to commit ourselves to the realization of the concept of Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday greeted the people on Republic Day and called on them to build a ''capable, self-reliant India.'' In a post on X, Adityanath said, ''Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 75th Republic Day! ''This national festival not only remembers our immortal fighters but also provides us an opportunity to commit ourselves to the realization of the concept of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. ''Let us all be determined to build a 'capable self-reliant India'! Jai Hind!'' Adityanath also hoisted the national flag at his official residence.

