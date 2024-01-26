SP MLA Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav dies at 74 in Gurugram's Medanta

Samajwadi Party leader and sitting MLA from Gainsari assembly constituency in UP's Balrampur district Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav died at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Friday, family sources said. He was 74. Several state leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid their tributes to Yadav who had been a minister twice in SP governments.

According to family, Yadav, who was undergoing treatment at Medanta, died at around 8.15 am Friday morning.

Yadav, had started his political career from Lok Dal and was a four-time MLA from Gainsari assembly constituency. His last rites will be performed on Saturday at his ancestral residence in Balrampur.

Adityanath in a post on X said, ''The demise of MLA Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed soul at His feet and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. Om Shanti!'' SP chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X said, ''Death of SP MLA Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav from Gainsari assembly (constituency) of Balrampur, very sad! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tributes!''

