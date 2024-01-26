Nagaland Guv appeals to all to push for Naga solution

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Friday expressed concern that the unresolved Naga political issue has posed constraints in the development and growth of the state and appealed to all to push for a solution at the earliest. Addressing a Republic Day programme at the Secretariat Plaza here, he said the state government is ''keen for an early solution'' to the problem. "Nagaland was formed six decades ago with special Constitutional safeguards that protect the culture, identity and interest of our people.

''The state has been an active partner in contributing to the overall development and growth of our great nation. However, we are all aware of the constraints posed by the Naga political issue, and the solution to which still eludes us, in spite of the best efforts and good wishes of everyone concerned," Ganesan said in his Republic Day speech during the state-level celebration.

However, he thanked all the stakeholders who are working tirelessly to find a peaceful, honourable and acceptable resolution to the issue.

While asserting that "the state government is keen and committed to an early solution", he appealed to all the stakeholders to rise above their differences and to ''make a united final push to arrive at the eagerly awaited solution''.

The first breakthrough was made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland, which started around India's Independence in 1947.

The Naga political issue is considered one of the longest insurgency problems of the country while the Centre has been holding separate negotiations with NSCN-IM since 1997 and the WC NNPGs since 2017.

A framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by NSCN-IM and the government. The Centre had in November 2017 inked another agreement with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs).

However, the final solution is yet to see the light of the day mainly because of the unwillingness of the government to accept the NSCN(IM)'s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution.

