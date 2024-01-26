Left Menu

Ethiopia's deputy PM Demeke to be replaced by spy chief Temesgen

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 16:10 IST
Ethiopia's deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen will be replaced by intelligence service head Temesgen Tiruneh, a senior government official said on Friday.

The change comes after Temesgen was elected to succeed Demeke as vice president of the ruling Prosperity Party, said the official, who asked not to be named.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

