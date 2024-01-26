Ethiopia's deputy PM Demeke to be replaced by spy chief Temesgen
Ethiopia's deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen will be replaced by intelligence service head Temesgen Tiruneh, a senior government official said on Friday.
The change comes after Temesgen was elected to succeed Demeke as vice president of the ruling Prosperity Party, said the official, who asked not to be named.
