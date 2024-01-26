Left Menu

King Charles says he looks forward to working with India to tackle world's most pressing challenges

26-01-2024
King Charles says he looks forward to working with India to tackle world's most pressing challenges
King Charles III on Friday congratulated the people of India on its 75th Republic Day and said he looks forward to the UK and India working together to tackle the world's most pressing challenges.

In a message to President Droupadi Murmu, the British monarch said he cherishes the “close bond” shared between the two countries and added: “I am confident that our ties will continue to flourish in this very special seventy-fifth anniversary year of the Commonwealth — a fitting reminder of the enduring values and aspirations that unite us.” Incidentally, King Charles III is the same age as the Indian Republic. It was on January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into force replacing the Government of India Act 1935, a legacy of the British Raj from the colonial times.

Congratulating India on a successful G20 presidency last year, King Charles III said, “I look forward to our countries continuing to work together to tackle the world's most pressing global challenges.” He also said he looks forward to all Commonwealth members coming together in Samoa later in the year, the message posted by the British High Commission in India on its official X handle said.

His message to President Murmu came on the same day when he was admitted to a hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate. The plan for King Charles to have a ''corrective procedure'' for his enlarged prostate was revealed by the palace last week.

