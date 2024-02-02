Left Menu

'Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party members on Friday raised slogans and'

It is the demand of Samajwadi Party that the government should discuss the issue of public interest in the House, Pandey said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:16 IST
'Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party members on Friday raised slogans and'
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@samajwadiparty)

Samajwadi Party members on Friday raised slogans and demonstrated in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly complex before the start of the address by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on the first day of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Under the leadership of Samajwadi Party state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel, SP members raised slogans and demonstrated near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh at the Vidhan Bhawan.

Samajwadi Party MLAs raised issues pertaining to law and order, inflation, unemployment and conducting caste census. The party members also held pamphlets and banners in which slogans were written against the government.

Speaking to reporters, Patel, who was present at the protest site, said, ''The BJP has reduced the number House sittings so much that we are not able to raise the voice of the public. Therefore, they are protesting against the wrong policies of the government under the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Vidhan Bhawan complex.

''In the Budget session, abiding by the democratic traditions and parliamentary decorum, we will raise the demands of the people in the House,'' he said.

SP's Manoj Pandey said, ''We demand discussing the issues related to the government.'' He said today people are troubled by law and order, inflation, unemployment and corruption.

''Being the main opposition party, we are raising the voice of the public and protesting today. It is the demand of Samajwadi Party that the government should discuss the issue of public interest in the House,'' Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024