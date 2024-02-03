Left Menu

Erdogan appointed Fatih Karahan as Turkey's central bank governor - official gazette

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan named deputy central bank Governor Fatih Karahan as Turkey's new central bank governor, the official gazette said early on Saturday. Karahan's appointment came hours after central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan announced her resignation on Friday night on X, citing in part a need to protect her family amid a "reputation assassination".

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-02-2024 03:24 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan named deputy central bank Governor Fatih Karahan as Turkey's new central bank governor, the official gazette said early on Saturday.

Karahan's appointment came hours after central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan announced her resignation on Friday night on X, citing in part a need to protect her family amid a "reputation assassination". Fatih Karahan, 42, has a University of Pennsylvania economics PhD and worked as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for almost a decade, according to his biography on the central bank website.

Karahan also taught as an adjunct professor at Columbia University and New York University and worked for Amazon as a principal economist in 2022. Erdogan had appointed Karahan as one of the three new deputy governors to the central bank in July last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

