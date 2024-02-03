Senegalese Democratic Party requests postponement of presidential election
Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 03:43 IST
The Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS) on Friday said it had officially requested a postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential election to "preserve the integrity and transparency" of the vote.
