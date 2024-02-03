Left Menu

Biden: US response to attacks to continue 'at times and places of our choosing'

President Joe Biden said on Friday he had directed military strikes on facilities in Iraq and Syria affiliated with the groups that attacked U.S. forces and said the response would continue. "Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," Biden said in a statement.

Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 03-02-2024 03:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 03:49 IST
President Joe Biden said on Friday he had directed military strikes on facilities in Iraq and Syria affiliated with the groups that attacked U.S. forces and said the response would continue.

"Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," Biden said in a statement. "The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond."

