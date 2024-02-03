Telangana BJP slams Cong govt for not issuing job notification as promised
Congress has once again shown its true colours. It has deceived Telangana youth.
The ruling Congress has exposed its true colours in deceiving people once again by not announcing a notification for recruitment of Group 1 officers on February 1 as promised before the Assembly elections, alleged Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.
The Congress had issued newspaper advertisements before elections that Group 1 notification would be announced on February 1, Kishan Reddy, who is Union Tourism Minister, said in a statement on Friday.
However, no such notification was issued even after February 1, he said.
''The Congress has a history of cheating people after making promises. Congress has once again shown its true colours. It has deceived Telangana youth. There is an attempt to strategically avoid implementing other promises as well,'' Reddy said.
