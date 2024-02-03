Bharat Ratna to L K Advani recognition of his enormous contribution to national development: EAM

The decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani is a recognition of his enormous contribution to India's national development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Jaishankar's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Advani will be conferred with the highest civilian award of the nation.

''The conferment of Bharat Ratna on Shri LK Advani ji is a recognition of his enormous contribution to our national development,'' Jaishankar said in a post on 'X'.

''Over the years, in many ways he has shaped key moments in the evolution of Bharat. His leadership in Government and role in public life have been inspirational,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)