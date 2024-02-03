Left Menu

Fadnavis hails decision to give Bharat Ratna to 'iron man' Advani

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 14:48 IST
Fadnavis hails decision to give Bharat Ratna to 'iron man' Advani
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on BJP stalwart LK Advani.

Advani is an ''iron man'' who served the country as home minister and also played a stellar role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Fadnavis said in a statement.

His public life of more than six decades is without a blemish, Fadnavis asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024