Fadnavis hails decision to give Bharat Ratna to 'iron man' Advani

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on BJP stalwart LK Advani.

Advani is an ''iron man'' who served the country as home minister and also played a stellar role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Fadnavis said in a statement.

His public life of more than six decades is without a blemish, Fadnavis asserted.

