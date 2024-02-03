Fadnavis hails decision to give Bharat Ratna to 'iron man' Advani
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on BJP stalwart LK Advani.
Advani is an ''iron man'' who served the country as home minister and also played a stellar role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Fadnavis said in a statement.
His public life of more than six decades is without a blemish, Fadnavis asserted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Advani
- Ram Janmabhoomi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi hands over 15,024 houses for Economically Weaker Sections to beneficiaries at Solapur in Maharashtra.
Resolve Maratha quota issue wholeheartedly: Jarange urges Fadnavis a day before protest march
Making India self-reliant crucial for turning it into a developed nation: PM Modi at Solapur in Maharashtra.
Hyundai completes Talegaon plant acquisition; earmarks Rs 6,000 crore investment in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Government declares public holiday on January 22 on the occasion of Ram temple inauguration at Ayodhya.