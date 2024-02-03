Left Menu

Nitish speaks to Advani, congratulates him for Bharat Ratna

I learnt a lot from him, he said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the countrys highest civilian award.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-02-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 15:08 IST
Nitish speaks to Advani, congratulates him for Bharat Ratna
Nitish Kumar Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday spoke to BJP stalwart and former deputy PM LK Advani over the phone and congratulated him after his name was announced as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna.

Noting that Advani's contribution to nation-building is inspiring, Kumar said he had the opportunity to work with him in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

''The CM extended his best wishes to Advani-ji for the central government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna award to him. He spoke to Advani-ji over the phone and extended his heartiest congratulations to him,'' said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Kumar said Advani is one of the most respected statesmen in the country. ''The contribution that Advani-ji has made to the country's development and nation-building in various roles/capacities during his long public life is unforgettable and inspiring,'' he said.

''I also got an opportunity to work with him in the Union cabinet during the tenure of former PM respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I learnt a lot from him,'' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024