Nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives in its service: PM on Bharat Ratna to Advani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani is a testament to the fact that the county never forgets those who dedicate their lives in its service.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that Advani would be conferred the country's highest civilian award.
''Advani ji's works and services have been inspiring. This honour to Advani ji is a testament to the fact that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives in its service.
''I have been fortunate that I have been continuously receiving the love and guidance of Lal Krishna Advani ji,'' Modi said in Odisha's Sambalpur after unveiling several projects in the state.
