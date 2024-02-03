BJP MLA fires at Sena men inside police station: Truth will come out, says local MP and CM's son

Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, who is also Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, on Saturday said the CCTV footage of the firing on two of his Shiv Sena colleagues allegedly by a BJP MLA was in the public domain and asserted the truth will come out.

Kalyan BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, inside Hill Line police station at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Friday night, Additional Commissioner of Police Dattatrya Shinde told the media.

''Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil were fired upon last night. They were shifted to Jupiter Hospital. Six bullets were removed from Mahesh Gaikwad following a six hour surgery. He was shifted to the ICU at 6:30am and his condition is serious,'' MP Shrikant Shinde told reporters after the CM visited the hospital.

Two bullets were removed from Rahul Patil and he too is under observation in the ICU, the Kalyan MP added.

''The CCTV footage from the police station is now in the public domain and the truth will come out. A probe is on and we expect the guilty to be punished,'' he said.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are ruling allies, though the two parties have often engaged in one-upmanship in Thane district, which is the stronghold of the CM.

MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, before being arrested on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, had told a TV channel that CM Shinde was encouraging criminals while his MP son was taking credit for works done by others.

