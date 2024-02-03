Advani's service to nation left indelible mark: Himanta

Left Menu

Hailing the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his service to the nation has left an indelible mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that BJP stalwart Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

''Conferring the Bharat Ratna on Adarniya Lal Krishna Advani ji is fitting tribute towards his gigantic contribution in nation building. He is an inspiration for millions of Indians,'' Sarma said in an X post.

Advani's rise from humble origins is a ''shining example'' of conviction and courage in politics, and adherence to strong ideals and values, he added.

''Unquestionable love for Bharat Mata and leading citizens to reclaim Her rich heritage has defined Advani ji's numerous decades in public life. Respected Advani ji's memorable tenure as deputy prime minister is cherished as a period when India experienced all-round growth and well-being,'' the chief minister said.

''A true statesman, his service to the nation has left an indelible mark. As a senior leader his guidance has been invaluable, and his achievements are a source of pride for all of us. Heartiest congratulations to him on this historic recognition,'' he added.

