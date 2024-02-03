NC leader from Gujjar community joins BJP in Jammu

Senior National Conference leader and former member of legislative council Haji Mohammed Hussain joined BJP here on Saturday. Hussain, who belongs to the Gujjar community, was welcomed into the party fold by BJP state general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and senior leader Devender Rana, a party spokesman said.

Expressing happiness over the joining of Hussain along with his supporters, Koul said the Gujjar community had been exploited by the non-BJP governments for vote bank politics and did nothing in practical for their welfare and well-being.

''With each passing day, the senior leaders of other parties are shifting their loyalties towards the BJP and taking pledge to ensure the return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term," he said.

Rana said the joining of Hussain would further strengthen the party's standing in the Gujjar community. "Gujjars have developed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi as they are convinced with the schemes and programmes of the government. The Gujjars are well aware of the fact that the Modi government has worked at a fast pace for the development of their community in the real sense," he said.

