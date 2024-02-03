Left Menu

NC leader from Gujjar community joins BJP in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-02-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 20:31 IST
NC leader from Gujjar community joins BJP in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Senior National Conference leader and former member of legislative council Haji Mohammed Hussain joined BJP here on Saturday. Hussain, who belongs to the Gujjar community, was welcomed into the party fold by BJP state general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and senior leader Devender Rana, a party spokesman said.

Expressing happiness over the joining of Hussain along with his supporters, Koul said the Gujjar community had been exploited by the non-BJP governments for vote bank politics and did nothing in practical for their welfare and well-being.

''With each passing day, the senior leaders of other parties are shifting their loyalties towards the BJP and taking pledge to ensure the return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term," he said.

Rana said the joining of Hussain would further strengthen the party's standing in the Gujjar community. "Gujjars have developed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi as they are convinced with the schemes and programmes of the government. The Gujjars are well aware of the fact that the Modi government has worked at a fast pace for the development of their community in the real sense," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024