"Can they say they have not purchased MLAs?": DMK's Elangovan takes on BJP

Amidst escalating political tensions following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegations of 'poaching of MLAs by BJP', DMK leader TKS Elangovan weighed in on the recent notice issued by the crime branch to Kejriwal for his claim.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 23:32 IST
"Can they say they have not purchased MLAs?": DMK's Elangovan takes on BJP
DMK leader TKS Elangovan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Elangovan asserted that the BJP has been engaged in such activities across various states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

"BJP is doing that. In many states, they have purchased the MLAs. Can they say that they have not purchased MLAs in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, or Karnataka?," Elangovan said. "Why would someone shift their allegiance in a few days or months?... It's happening here in Tamil Nadu also," remarked Elangovan.

Elangovan further criticized the BJP, labeling them as the "number one corrupt party in the country" while accusing others of corruption. "They (BJP) are the number one corrupt party in the country but they accuse others of corruption," he said.

Regarding the INDIA alliance, Elangovan emphasized the ideological unity among opposition parties, stating, "We don't want to lose anyone, ideologically we are together. We want to remove BJP, so minor things will be sorted out." Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Crime Branch officials on Saturday issued notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation against BJP "of trying to buy AAP MLAs" and has sought a reply from the AAP supremo within three days.

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of trying to topple the elected Delhi government through a campaign dubbed "Operation Lotus 2.0". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

