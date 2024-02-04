Left Menu

PM continues to maintain 'total silence' on Manipur, 'horrific injustice': Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 10:36 IST
PM continues to maintain 'total silence' on Manipur, 'horrific injustice': Cong
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to maintain a ''total silence'' on the situation in Manipur, and alleged that he had committed a ''horrific injustice'' on the people there.

The opposition party's attack came a day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged a media report on the CM's meeting with Shah and said, ''9 months to the day and yet no meeting with the PM who continues to maintain total silence on Manipur.'' ''The PM goes to Guwahati for a road show but cannot and will not go to Imphal,'' he said.

''A horrific ANYAY by the PM on the people of Manipur!'' Ramesh added.

After meeting Shah, Singh said the Centre is set to take ''some important decisions'' in the interests of the people of the state.

During the meeting ''matters of paramount importance'' concerning Manipur were discussed.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then over 200 people have been killed in the continuing violence.

While a section of Kukis have demanded a separate administration or separation from the Manipur government, the Meitei groups are against it and warned legislators against any such design and asked them to foil such attempts.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. The rest belong to other communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024